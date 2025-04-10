Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $965.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $984.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

