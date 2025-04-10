Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $137.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.