MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $240,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 16,353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $550.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.12 and its 200-day moving average is $587.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.58.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

