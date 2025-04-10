MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 574 shares.The stock last traded at $94.08 and had previously closed at $87.23.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $561.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

