MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Hold at Piper Sandler

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $172.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.10. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.