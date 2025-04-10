Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that focus on researching, developing, and commercializing products and technologies at the nanoscale level. These companies work with materials and devices engineered at an atomic or molecular scale, often driving innovation in fields such as medicine, electronics, and materials science, and typically offer high-growth potential alongside increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $16.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 273,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.31. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The firm has a market cap of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 207,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,003. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,358. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 57,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

