National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

