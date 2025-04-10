National Bank of Canada FI Has $479,000 Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,366,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.45. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

