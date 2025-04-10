National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,919,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.97 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

