National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $531,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $19.34 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

