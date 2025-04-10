National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,256 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.31.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

