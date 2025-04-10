National Bank of Canada FI Sells 27,569 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.