National Bank of Canada FI Sells 500,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

