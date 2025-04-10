National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

TSE:RUS traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.62 and a 52 week high of C$46.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

