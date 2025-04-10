National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.
Insider Activity at Russel Metals
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
See Also
