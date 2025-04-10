National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 285938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NESR. Benchmark initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of $597.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

