Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 421.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

