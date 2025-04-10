Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

