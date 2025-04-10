Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.
Get Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.