Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.97.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 97,561 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 151,231 shares in the company, valued at $310,023.55. This trade represents a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith acquired 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $2,209,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,975.55. The trade was a 60.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,185,625 shares of company stock worth $2,430,510 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 654,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 159,106 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

