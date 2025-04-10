Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. JMP Securities set a $29.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

