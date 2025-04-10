Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,152,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 655,238 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

