Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,076. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, EVP Manohar K. Raheja purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,850. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $55,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,010,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,334. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,360 shares of company stock worth $187,792. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $15,925,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,535 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 908,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.