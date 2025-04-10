Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STE stock opened at $222.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

