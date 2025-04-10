Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 1,146,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,362. Neogen has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.