NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) CFO Sells $16,852.11 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Akash S. Patel sold 7,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $16,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NET Power Price Performance
NYSE NPWR opened at $2.45 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $533.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Further Reading
