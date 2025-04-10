NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) CFO Sells $16,852.11 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Akash S. Patel sold 7,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $16,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NET Power Price Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $2.45 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $533.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NPWR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on NPWR

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.