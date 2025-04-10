Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

NFLX traded down $16.99 on Wednesday, hitting $928.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $962.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.51. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.