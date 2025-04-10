Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 23,710 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $945.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $962.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

