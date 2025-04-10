Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,193,089 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2,527.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $136,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 10.7 %

BKR stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

