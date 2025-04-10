Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $219.69 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,701,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,968 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $219,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

3M Stock Up 8.8 %

3M stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.