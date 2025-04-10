Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $47.37 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after purchasing an additional 708,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ecolab from $313.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total value of $1,510,572.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,486.96. This represents a 60.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

