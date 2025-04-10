Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $56.54 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $56,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Onsemi by 2,388.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,646,000 after purchasing an additional 309,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.