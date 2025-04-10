Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $69.10 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,773 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $69,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after buying an additional 1,354,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,565,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

NYSE WELL opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

