Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $98.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,423 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Rogers worth $98,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

