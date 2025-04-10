Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $60,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $424,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 8.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

