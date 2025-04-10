Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $96,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

WDFC opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.50. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.