Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,599,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097,162 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $148,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.