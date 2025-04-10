Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,461 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $173,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $363.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.27 and a 200-day moving average of $373.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

