Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $76,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $10,523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Wix.com stock opened at $164.97 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average is $196.50.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

