Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 194,321 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194,321 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $85,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 207,601 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 94,877 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.84 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

