Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,747 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

