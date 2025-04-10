NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Paul Richards Buys 58,500 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. The trade was a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
NXDT stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
