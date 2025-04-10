NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Paul Richards Buys 58,500 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. The trade was a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NXDT stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $574,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

