NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Paul Richards Buys 1,000 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $12,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,831 shares in the company, valued at $599,644.68. The trade was a 2.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,652. The stock has a market cap of $225.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a current ratio of 280.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Further Reading

