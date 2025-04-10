NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Paul Richards Acquires 5,814 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -20,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

