Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,605 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $194,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.40 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

