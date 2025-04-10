NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

