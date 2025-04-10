Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Posts Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.27 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 96.16%.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Up 6.1 %

NAVF traded up GBX 10.59 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.09 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.12. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 156.50 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 194 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £350.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

Nippon Active Value Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Nippon Active Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.