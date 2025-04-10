Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

