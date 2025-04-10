NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

