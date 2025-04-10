NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.
NRG Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
NRG Energy Stock Up 13.6 %
NRG opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NRG Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
