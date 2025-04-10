Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 84731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 199,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

