Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 84731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
