nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $51.96 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

